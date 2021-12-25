Amidst rising Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the country will start vaccinating children between the ages of 15 to 18 from January 3 next year. The healthcare and frontline workers will get "precautionary doses" from January 10, 2022. Moreover, on a doctor's suggestion, anyone over the age of 60 with co-morbidities will be able to receive the booster dose.

As people prepare to celebrate the new year, the Prime Minister warned that it's also a time to be cautious because the extremely dangerous Omicron form is rapidly spreading Covid illnesses. He urged people not to panic, but to be cautious and vigilant.

"Wear masks and wash your hands frequently," he said. PM Modi reassured citizens that all necessary preparations are being made to combat rising illness rates. He noted the number of hospital beds available, the number of oxygen beds available, and the vaccination status. PM Modi further announced that Nasal vaccine for Covid will also be available soon.

Covaxin gets emergency approval for children of age 12-18

The Indian drug authority has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group of 12-18 years. Following the government's final decision to roll out Covid-19 vaccine for children, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will become the second contender that might be provided to children over the age of 12 years.

It is to be noted that earlier this year in October, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended that the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) issue Bharat Biotech's Covaxin an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 2 to 18. The EUA, on the other hand, has been issued for a period of 12 to 18 years. The DNA Covid-19 vaccine from Zydus Cadila has also been licensed by India's pharma authority, but only for children aged 12 and up.