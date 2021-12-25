An improvised explosive device (IED) expert among four terrorists killed in two separate encounters in the South Kashmir area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

While identifies of two eliminated terrorists have been established, cops trying to ascertain the identities of the remaining two who were killed in the Shopian district.

Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. While one of the gunbattles took place in Shopian, the other one broke out in Pulwama district.

According to Police, the terrorists gunned down in Pulwama belonged to Ansar-ul-Gazwat-ul-Hind (AuGH) outfit, while those eliminated in Shopian are yet to be identified.

Their identifies have been established as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian, and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.

"According to police records, both the terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit AuGH outfit and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth in the terrorist group," said a police official.

"Killed terrorists identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool alias Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. Two AK rifles were recovered from the spot. Both were involved in several terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

#TralEncounterUpdate:

Killed #terrorists identified as Nadeem Bhat & Rasool @ Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. 02 AK rifles recovered. Both were involved in several #terror incidents including IED blast & grenade throwing: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/BaCdKDCmyd — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 25, 2021

AuGH chief already killed encounter in April

On April 9, 2021, seven terrorists, including Imtiyaz Shah, the chief of Ansar-ul-Gazwat-ul-Hind (AuGH), were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who had managed to give a slip to the security forces during an encounter in the Jan Mohalla area of Shopian district on April 7, was later killed during an encounter in the Nowbugh area of Tral in Pulwama District on April 9.

Five terrorists in 48 hours in South Kashmir

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in South Kashmir during the last couple of days. Five terrorists have been eliminated during the last 48 hours in different areas of South Kashmir.

In today's second encounter at Shopian, two unidentified terrorists were eliminated by the forces.

Earlier on Friday, in a big success security forces have eliminated a dreaded terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit Shahzad Ahmed Seh at Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The neutralized Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was involved in the killings of a policeman, civilians, and others.