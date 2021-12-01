Two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, including one self-styled commander, were killed in a gunbattle at the Qasbayar area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two terrorists of Jaish-e Muhammad outfit were killed after forces had laid siege around Qasbayar during predawn hours after having specific information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

Police further informed that as the joint team of forces moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing on the forces, which was retaliated triggering off an encounter.

IED expert Pak terrorist naturalized

Identifies of the killed terrorists have been identified as Yasir Parray, a self-styled commander of the JeM terror outfit and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert.

"Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert, and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the encounter," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said.

He said that both terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

According to police, killed terrorist Furqan was a close associate of another dreaded Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ismail Alivi alias Lamboo. Both were experts in making IEDs.

Earlier another IED Lamboo expert was killed in July

Earlier in Pulwama, two JeM terrorists, including one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama attack and an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), were killed during an encounter in July this year.

JeM terrorist Mohammad Ismail Alvi, alias Lamboo from JeM chief Azhar Masood's family was killed in the encounter Lamboo was highly trained, especially in the making of IEDs. He was also instrumental in planning and executing the February 2019 Pulwama suicide attack.

According to police, Lamboo also stayed with JeM's Adil Dar, who carried out the Pulwama attack in 2019. He figured in the last video of Dar that went viral. The police said Lamboo had visited several training camps of the JeM in Afghanistan and Pakistan.