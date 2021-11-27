On the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the Indian Army on Friday eliminated a top guide of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimbergali area on the border of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

November 26, 2021, marks 13 years since the series of dreadful terror attacks in Mumbai when 10 terrorists of the LeT, a jihadist outfit based in Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated attacks in the commercial capital of the country.

Exactly on the 13th anniversary of the attack, forces eliminated one of the longest surviving guides of the LeT outfit on LoC when he was trying to ferry a group of terrorists from the Pakistan on side of the border.

The identity of the killed terrorist guide has been established as Mohammad Arif, who was active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri for a long.

According to sources, Arif, along with two other guides, was responsible for the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan through different routes of Poonch and Rajouri. He was notorious for exploring new infiltration routes on LoC along with the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Arif crossed over to PoJK from Mendhar Poonch 30 years back

The killed guide was a native of the Mendhar area of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. About 30 years he crossed over to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and presently he was living in village Matrian, Khuiratta in the Rawalakot area of PoJK.

Being a native of Mendhar, Arif was aware of all infiltration routes so Pakistan's authorities were utilizing his services to push terrorists on this side of the border.

Aware of all infiltration routes from Nowshera to Poonch

According to reports, 62-year-old Arif was infamous as "master of infiltration" as he was well aware of all routes on the LoC from Nowshera to Poonch.

Sources said that terror groups operating from across the border were utilizing services of Arif to infiltrate into this side of the border from the South of Pir Panchal to further sneak into Kashmir Valley.

Infiltration Bid Eliminated



Attempted bid by Pak Terrorist in #BhimberGali, #Rajouri was eliminated by #IndianArmy , on night 25 Nov 21. 1 terrorist eliminated, his body, weapon and ammunition has been recovered. Operation is in progress. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Eaph6AUaBM — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 26, 2021

According to sources, Mohammed Arif was working with Pakistan-based intelligence agencies and terrorist outfits such as LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad. It is believed that he was instrumental in guiding Pakistan-based terror groups in some BAT operations on the LoC.

Mohammad Arif killed during an infiltration attempt

On the intervention night of November 25 and 26, troops foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and one intruder was eliminated. The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered. Later his identity was established as Mohammad Arif.