As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has provided the States and Union Territories more than 27.28 crore (27,28,31,900) vaccine doses, said the Centre.

The Centre has been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs as part of the comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021, under which the Centre has been providing the doses under the direct state procurement category.

Under the Strategy, every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre, which will be made available to the State governments.

The wastage stands at 25,10,03,417 doses so far and more than 2.18 crore (2,18,28,483) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Further, more than 56,70,350 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.