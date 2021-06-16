The Centre will develop seaplane services in India by expediting the development of new water aerodromes and operationalisation of new seaplane routes and an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the purpose.

"This MoU envisages development of non-scheduled or scheduled operation of seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the government of India," said a statement on Tuesday.

As per the MoU, a coordination committee with officials from Ministries of Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services at various locations.

The Civil Aviation and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry will consider operationalising seaplane operating routes as identified or suggested by all agencies, it said.

According to the statement, the Posts, Shipping and Waterways Ministry would identify and develop water front infrastructure of aerodromes or locations and obtain required statutory clearances or approvals in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplane operations.

The Civil Aviation Ministry would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through the bidding process, incorporate the locations or routes as identified by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, and routes identified through a bidding process in UDAN scheme document, it said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry "is also obliged to provide funds or financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all states for the seaplanes' operations", it added.