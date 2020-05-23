On May 20, Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood celebrated his 60th birthday with family members and his close friend Priyadarshan.

Several celebrities conveyed their birthday wishes to the Superstar on social media platforms, and one among them was VA Shrikumar Menon, the director who debuted in Mollywood with the movie Odiyan, which was a box-office disaster.

VA Shrikumar Menon reviving Randamoozham with Mohanlal?

After Odiyan bombed at the box-office, Shrikumar Menon had revealed that he will be making a mega-budget movie named Randamoozham, based on MT Vasudevan Nair's classic novel. However, due to some legal issues, and creative differences with the scriptwriter, the film did not materialize.

But now, in his recent Facebook post, Shrikumar has hinted that he is reviving this magnum opus project with Mohanlal in the lead role. In his post, Shrikumar also revealed that Mohanlal will be playing the role of Bheema in this movie, which is based on Mahabharatha.

Shrikumar Menon receiving trolls

Shrikumar Menon's announcement has not gone well with Mohanlal fans, and they are urging the director not to make such a movie, as his amateurish directorial skills will spoil the entire film. These social media users also allege that Shrikumar Menon is actually learning direction by making movies with Mohanlal in the lead roles. They believe that Mohanlal is giving dates to this director due to his friendship with him.

It should be noted that Mohanlal's Odiyan was released amid huge pre-release hype. However, the film failed to live up to the expectations, and it emerged as a disaster at the box-office, despite getting a record collection in the initial days.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by Priyadarshan. The film is expected to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam. An official announcement regarding the release date of this movie will be made soon.