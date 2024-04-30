The Uttarakhand government has suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 products of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, citing misleading advertisements, including Divya Yoga Pharmacy, a subsidiary of Patanjali.

This action comes after allegations of false claims regarding traditional Ayurvedic medicines sold by Yoga Guru Ramdev came up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

On April 27, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority said that it has filed a criminal complaint against Patanjali Ayurved and its founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies(Objectionable Advertisements)Act.

An affidavit that mentioned the criminal complaint was filed in response to the plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against an alleged smear campaign carried out by Patanjali and its founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

Affidavit in SC

The Uttarakhand government, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, said detailing its actions against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., owned by Baba Ramdev. The affidavit highlights repeated violations of drug advertisement laws, prompting the government to take decisive measures.

The State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, authorized the Drug Inspector of Haridwar to file a complaint against the aforementioned entities for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The authority suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 products immediately, citing violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Further, the affidavit revealed that a criminal complaint was lodged against Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Divya Pharmacy, and Patanjali Ayurved Limited for alleged violations of Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the said Act. The State Licensing Authority pledged to pursue further legal actions as mandated by the law and Supreme Court directives.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had instructed officials, including the Joint Director of the State Licensing Authority and District Ayurvedic and Unani Officers of Haridwar, to explain their lack of action. Patanjali had earlier committed to refraining from making unsubstantiated claims about product efficacy or violating advertising laws.