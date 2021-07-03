Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on late Friday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday night.

Rawat submitted his resignation to the Governor at around 11.15 p.m, and he was accompanied by Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik.

Addressing the media at his residence in Dehradun after submitting his resignation, Rawat said: "Due to constitutional crisis, I have submitted my resignation to the Governor." Sworn in as Chief Minister on March 10, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat is currently a Lok Sabha MP.

The Constitution requires a CM to be elected to the legislature within six months after taking over the office but the byelection could not be held Uttarakhand owing to Covid second wave. Though he had time till Sept. 10, holding bypolls was unlikely before the deadline, according to the party.

Bypoll unlikely

Moreover, as per the Representation of the People Act, a by-election for a seat should not be held if the term of a House is less than a year and Uttarakhand goes to polls next year, making it unlikely for a bypoll now.

A BJP legislative party meet will be held at party headquarters Dehradun at 3 p.m. on Saturday to select his successor and central observer, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state unit in-charge and national General Secretary, Dushyant Gautam, and Kaushik will be present in the meeting.

Rawat expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing confidence in him.