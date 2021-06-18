Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the various development projects for Jammu and Kashmir with the motto 'Development with Transparency' as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials of the central government and the J&K administration attended the meeting.

J&K administration has achieved several feats, in terms of the development of the UT and worked towards the welfare of the people in the valley. From a robust vaccination drive to inoculate the masses, to providing timely relief packages to support the people hit by the pandemic, J&K LG has pushed for citizen-friendly administration all the way.

Taking cognizance of the collective efforts, Shah congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for COVID-19 vaccination being 76 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and 100 percent in four districts. He further appreciated the 90 percent reach of the Central Government's schemes in J&K.

Highlights of Shah's review meeting

In the meeting, Amit Shah directed the J&K administration to work for the welfare of the people and expedite all-around development. "All-round development and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Modi government," Shah said.

Shah directed the concerned officials to ensure that the benefits of the refugee package reach all the refugees from PoJK, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu at the earliest. He stressed on the completion of development schemes in the valley, including the Prime Minister's Development Package, and industrial development projects, at a faster pace. As per Shah's direction, 3,000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects will be commenced soon and other 3,300 MW projects will be fast-tracked.

In a bid to boost Panchayati Raj institutions and the urban local bodies, Shah asked the officials to immediately organize training programs for the members, and provide equipment and other resources to the concerned people for the smooth functioning of these bodies. Panchayat members must now visit various parts of the country so that they can get information about the functioning of the developed panchayats.

Since job creation in the valley is a crucial aspect of the socio-economic development of the valley, Shah said to increase the scope of MGNREGA to provide employment to more and more people. The central government has taken a keen interest in the farmers in UT. Work should be done to boost the quality and density of apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, so apple growers can get the maximum price for their yield.

Shah directed the J&K administration to ensure that all farmers are provided the benefits of the schemes being implemented for them, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which farmers get Rs 6,000 deposited into their accounts directly every year, and the Kisan Credit Card Yojna, among others.

After meeting with the Home Minister, J&K LG expressed his commitment to further improve the development works in the valley.

"J&K has performed better than before in all development parameters and the Union Home Minister has directed the administrated to do even better," Sinha told the reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, Sinha set a whopping Rs 12,600.58 crore District Capex Budget for 2021-22, for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir with the active involvement of panchayats, block development councils (BDCs) and district development councils (DDCs). The latest budget is more than double of previous year's budget of Rs 5,134.40 crore. In the meeting, Sinha observed the ways to raise the standard of living of the people, create employment opportunities to locals, development of infrastructure as per the needs of the public.

Reviewing security situation in J&K

The home minister also touched upon the security situation in the UT and directed the security forces to not let their guards down despite the situation is under control. He said the forces should work towards neutralizing terrorists and normalizing the situation.

This was the second review meeting carried out by the home minister in a month. NSA Ajit Doval, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, and CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh were also present in Friday's meet.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meet of J&K political leaders in Delhi on June 24. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, sources have revealed that top political in Kashmir have already received an invite and would take a call on this soon.