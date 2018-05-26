The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE Board) and Education Minister has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results on its official website on Saturday (May 26). Candidates can now check their results on uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to get their results:

1) Log in to the website: www.uaresults.nic.in.

2) Look out for the link: UK Board Class Result 2018 or Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2018

3) Enter the details required like the roll number and date of birth

4) Click submit.

Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

According to The Indian Express, the intermediate examination was held between March 5 to March 24, this year and a total of 1,49,468 and 1,32,371 students appeared for the HSC exam and the SSC exams respectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce class 12 results today. Students can check the official website cbse.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 results dates have not been disclosed yet, however, according to reports, they should come out by the end of the month.

