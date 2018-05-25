The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce class 12 results on Saturday, May 26. Students all over the country are eager to get the crucial results as they decide their ranking in several state engineering entrance exams.

Students can check the official website cbse.nic.in.

This year, Microsoft through its app SMS organiser will inform students, including those who are offline, about their results. The candidates just have to register with their roll number, school code and date of birth. Google has partnered with the Board for the CBSE exam results on its main search page directly this year.

Otherwise, the CBSE Class 12 exam was marred with the paper leak in Economics that forced the board to reconduct the exam on April 25, though the results were not delayed due to this. Other boards and ICSE have already announced their results and several state entrance exams are awaiting the results of CBSE Class 12 marks to decide the ranking of the candidates in CETs. State CETs usually take into account 50% of Class 12 exam marks for the ranking.

Other website like www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in will also have the results.

Students can follow these steps to get their results:

1) Log in to the website

2) Look out for the link: 'Class 10 Exam Results'

3) Enter the details required like the roll number

4) Click submit.

Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

CBSE class 10 results dates have not been disclosed yet, however, according to reports, they should come out by the end of the month.

The class 12 examinations 2018 were held from March 5 to April 13, while class 10 exams were conducted between March 5 to April 4.

To know more about how to use the SMS service to get your results, click here.