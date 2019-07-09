In an attempt to curb incidents of cow vigilantism and mob lynching, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday, July 8, that the Gau Seva Aayog should issue certificates to the persons transporting cows.

At a meeting of the Aayog held in Lucknow, the CM said that if a person holding certificate is transporting cows, they will be provided with police protection. The CM directed the Aayog officials to stop cow smuggling and asked them to inspect cow shelters.

The CM also said that the safety of cows is of utmost importance and the cow shelters should be made financially self-reliant.

"The production of compost and preservation of cow urine should be done so that these can later be sold. Other by-products can also be sold," the CM was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

A government spokesperson said that directions to provide Rs 30 to a farmer, who has two cows and is not using them commercially, were also given in the meeting. A pilot project in Bundelkhand region will be launched to undertake this plan.