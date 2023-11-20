Day by day, the tempers inside the house are flaring up inside Bigg Boss 17. There are two real-life married couples inside the house namely Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya, and Ankita Lokhande–Vicky Jain.

The couples are making headlines for their constant fights inside the house. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan reprimanded Ankita and Vicky for their behaviour inside the house. And now the inmates have accused the makers of being biased with Ankita and Vicky.

In the latest episode, Arun Srikanth Mashettey will notice that Vicky Jain has a fresh new haircut. Sunny Arya will complain to Bigg Boss and will then get to know that this could be a clause in Vicky's contract. Arun will question this contract; Mannara will call out makers for 'clear bias' and will ask them to provide her with these special services too.

Bigg Boss pauses Vicky and Ankita's privileges

The contestants retaliate after learning about Ankita and Vicky's special treatment.

Bigg Boss informed Vicky and Ankita that he had warned two contestants that their certain demands could go against them inside the house. However, they told him that they would handle things.

Bigg Boss says that the 'special privileges' to Ankita and Vicky are on hold until every housemate agrees with their demands.

Neil Bhatt, who is an old friend of Vicky mentioned that he has a receding hairline and baldness issue, and for that, he has to get a treatment done every two weeks. Neil said, "Ussko hairline and baldness ki problem hai, ussko wig ki zarurat padti hai isiliye har 2 weeks me vo medical glue se stick karate hai. Issme pehle hi shayad contract me likhwa lia tha isilye usko allow katre hai.." (We should allow him as he has receding hairline and has baldness issue and he has to stick medical glue. He had already added that in the clause so he should be allowed.)

Neil tried to console Mannara who made a hige hue and cry over Vicky's special treatment. She then asked Vicky if he is getting hair color or hair spa. To this he said no, it's all a hair patch and its medical.

Hair Patch is normal thing in todays society ..!

Respect for #NeilBhatt ..!



He’s not playing the game but by his action @neilbhatt4 has proved he’s sensible..! #BiggBoss17 #VickyJain pic.twitter.com/B8iTVwZ9J4 — डेऽटीNII (@DestinyyyBoss) November 20, 2023

This left the netizens perplexed and they quizzed the makers about the special clause in the 'contact'

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.