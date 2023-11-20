Crores of Indians were heartbroken after India lost to Australia in the final of World Cup 2023. Team India was in tears as soon as Aus was announced winner. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Siraj and others were seen crying upon losing the World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar consoled the cricketers. Rahul Dravid shared how team India was upset.

Fans on social media and celebrities tried their best to cheer up the disheartened Team India.

Amid the silence, heartbreaks and pain a picture has surfaced online that shows.

Anushka Sharma hugging Virat tightly after the World Cup

After the loss, an upset Virat walked up to his wife in the stands and hugged her after India lost against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final.

Several pictures that have emerged online show Anushka Sharma consoling teary-eyed Virat Kohli after India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia.

The picture has made fans emotional.

A user wrote, "Yes it hurts but the way India has played the entire World Cup series.., Well played team you guys are our pride.."

Another mentioned this is so emotional.

Anushka got teary-eyed after seeing India lose the WC final against Aus

Anushka was seen in the stands with other family members of the Indian cricket team, supporting Virat during the match

Australia wins the World Cup 2023

Australia beat India by six wickets after India set the target of 241.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has been awarded the "Player of the Tournament" title in the ICC World Cup 2023 for his exemplary performance.

Virat performed exceptionally well during this game and the tournament. The cricketer scored a half-century in the World Cup final match. In this tournament, he beat Sachin Tendulkar's records for most centuries. In the match against New Zealand, which was also the semi-finals, Virat hit a ton and made history. He became the only cricketer in the history of ODI cricket to have 50 centuries. Virat was named the Player of the Tournament for his splendid performance.