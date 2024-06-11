Using drone surveillance, the Gurugram Police have busted an illicit country liquor-manufacturing unit at Rithoj village in the Aravali range and nabbed seven persons, including a minor, in connection with the case.

The police also seized 50 litres of country liquor, 1,600 litres of chemicals, and other equipment from the spot.

The police conducted a check on Tuesday using a drone equipped with a high-definition camera for surveillance to bust illicit country liquor manufacturing dens and nab the accused.

ACP (Sohna) Vipin Alahawat said, "A team from the Bhondsi police station carried out a special campaign against illicit country liquor manufacturing dens in the region and busted one such unit and nabbed seven suspects."

The arrested accused have been identified as Sacche, Ganga, Manoj, Anil, Khemchand, Munshiram and one minor.

"Many involved in manufacturing country liquor operate in the Aravali range. They also make sure that these dens are near a garbage disposal spot outside the villages to hide the stench of country liquor. With drone surveillance, we focused on the Aravali region," Alahawat said.

