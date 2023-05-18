Sara Ali Khan's debut at the Cannes 2023 has become the talk of the town. The diva exuded royal vibes in a gorgeous ivory lehenga set designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sara made heads turn with her Indian attire and minimal makeup look. The young actress' lehenga look generated mixed response but it was one of her answer that has grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The answer that has generated the buzz

In an interview with Brut, Sara kept using the word "I think" way too many times. And this didn't go unnoticed by the netizens. Needless to say, the Kedarnath actress is getting trolled for her style of answering. "U listen to her and u realise how well spoken and well informed Aishwarya is," one user wrote.

"She really does "think" a lot," another user wrote. "She won't be getting more than 6 Bands in IELTS as she did repetition. I think , I think , I think," wrote a social media user.

"I think that you 'I think' a lot," another social media user wrote. "Nepo Baby privileges, fast track to Cannes," came another comment. "Drink everytime you hear "I think," wrote another person.

"She used to give better answers," another person opined. "Sara and cann festival is like me going to ISRO for work," was one more of the comments.