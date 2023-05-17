Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan made her royal debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt designed by renowned couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

What did Sara wear on the red carpet?

For the evening, Sara wore a hand-embroidered multi-panel ivory skirt paired with a blouse dripping in crystals and pearls. A long head veil completed her look.

The actress looked stunning in a desi avatar as she made a royal statement on the iconic stairs. Known for their Indian craftsmanship and intricate threadwork, the details added a touch of glamour to her ethereal look. Sara's ensemble was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse adorned in crystals, pearls, and resham work.

Sara talks about her ensemble and representing India at Cannes

Sara seized the red carpet with her royal enigma as she celebrated her 'Indianness' on the red carpet on Day 1 of the festival. Before stepping on the red carpet, Sara spoke to Brut and shared how proud she is to celebrate India and crafts at Cannes.

While talking to Brut India on the red carpet, Sara said, "Hello and Namaste (folded her hands). A little bit nervous. I have always aspired to be here someday. I can't believe I'm here.

She further added, "It's a traditional Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also also traditional."

Sara Ali Khan kicked off her #Cannes2023 debut with a namaste. She said, she is proud of her Indianness, attending arguably the world's most famous film festival in a special interview with Brut.#SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/j7R5JtvzCs — The Khabriz (@theKhabriz) May 16, 2023

Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared several pictures as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "You Cannes do it."

Fans couldn't stop lauding Sara's look and called her a royal princess.

A user commented, "She looks gorgeous." "

"The fact that you wore Indian outfits to an international event means a lot to me as a proud Indian woman who thinks there is nothing more beautiful than Indian outfits", wrote another person.

"She's giving the princess of Pataudi vibe."

"Looking like a bride," said another fan.

This year, for the 76th edition of the movie pageant, stars that walked the red carpet included Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell and a blue-haired Helen Mirren. India was also represented at the Cannes Film Festival opening night by Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta.