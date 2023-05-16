Cannes Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries from all around the world. Celebrities from all across the world will grace their presence at the 76th Cannes Festival will be organized from May 16 to May 27 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes at Cannes. Ruben –stlund will be this year's jury president.

Line up and celebrities this year

This year's 76th Cannes International Film Festival will feature four Indian films. According to information released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanu Behl's Agra will be showcased at the Directors' Fortnight section. Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' will be screened in Midnight Screenings, and 'Nehemich' in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. In addition, a restored Manipuri film, 'Ishanhou', will be showcased in the Classics section.

Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan will lead an Indian delegation to the Cannes International Film Festival. The Minister will be walking the red carpet on Cannes Inaugural Day in the traditional Tamil attire 'Veshti'

Anushka Sharma will mark her debut this year asthe brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris will be present at the event honouring women in cinema.

Vijay Varma will be attending the festival as part of the Indian contingent.

Urvashi Rautela will attend the film festival to promote Parveen Babi's biopic. The actress was seen at the airport on Monday.

Manushi Chhillar, an actor and former Miss World, will represent India on the Cannes red carpet. She will be walking alongside actors Esha Gupta and Kangabam Tomba.

Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. Shannon K, the daughter of singer Kumar Sanu, will also be present at the event.

Sara Ali Khan will also walk the red carpet and make her debut at the Cannes red carpet. Andrea Kevichusa, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Anek, will represent Nagaland at Cannes 2023. She will be accompanied by veteran filmmaker, Kivini Shohe. The actress was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning.

Apart from them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a veteran at Cannes, reports suggest that Aditi Rao Hydari will also walk the Red carpet at Cannes.

Dolly Singh, an influencer and content creator, will also make her Cannes debut this year. She took to Instagram to share her excitement regarding this news.