On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans from his bungalow Mannat's balcony. And just a few hours late, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan greeted his fans from the balcony of his home in Mumbai's Bandra.

Salman waves at his fans as they gather outside his house

In a video, shared by a paparazzo account, Salman Khan waved to the sea of fans stationed outside his residence Galaxy in Mumbai. As fans shouted and cheered for him, he greeted his fans with folded hands and smiled at them.

On the auspicious occasion, Salman Khan opted for a traditional blue Pathani kurta and pyjama.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KBus3ADf07 — Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) April 22, 2023

As soon as the video went viral, fans lauded Salman Khan for greeting his fans despite receiving death threats.

A user wrote, "Isn't he the sweetest? Although he's been receiving death threats, he came out to the public to wish Eid Mubarak to Fans. Most humble and sweetest Bhai Jaan."

Another wrote, "G.O.A.T megastar Salman Khan."

The actor celebrated Eid with his entire family. His film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which was released on Friday has been getting love from his fans. While fans celebrated Salman's release in theatres after four long years, the actor had a quiet time with his family.

The Hum Saat Saat Saat picture-perfect family portrait has gone viral.

Salman Khan took to his social media and wished his fans. In the picture, Salman is seen facing his fans as they gathered outside his residence to wish the actor.

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats, and security outside his residence beefed up

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has once again received death threats, allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Two days ago it was reported that one member of Salman's team received death threats via email, in which they wrote that Bishnoi's only life goal is to kill Salman.

After the email, an FIR has been registered against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other people involved under IPC sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34. Security has also been increased at Salman's house in light of the threats.

After receiving an e-mail and death threats, Salman Khan purchased a high-end bulletproof SUV for his safety. The car which Salman purchased has been imported from Dubai. It hasn't been launched in India yet.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan give Andaz Apna Apna vibe

Last night, Salman left netizens surprised as he dropped a selfie with Aamir Khan. The picture was nostalgic in every bit, as it gave the Amar Prem vibe from 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Meanwhile, other celebs who celebrated Eid with their loved ones are

On the occasion of Eid Emraan Hashmi went to Dargah with his son. The actor will be seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

Take a look

Here's how other celebs celebrated Eid.

On Friday, Sheezan put up a simple note remembering Tunisha on Eid. He wrote, "Jo Door Hai Nazar Se Uss Chaand Ko Bhi Chaand Mubarak (Wishing Eid Mubarak to the dear one who is away from us right now)."