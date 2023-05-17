Sara Ali Khan was a vision at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress wore a beautiful lehenga from the ace designer duo – Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her ivory lehenga and subtle make up gave her quite a royal vibe. However, her look received mixed reactions from the fashion police on social media.

Not everyone was impressed

Many felt Sara's choice was inappropriate for the global stage and looked more like a function outfit. "Bahu ban ke kyun gai thi. I loved the outfit. But same dress ko aur bhi acchi tarha se present kar sakte the. Saree bhi pehan sakti thi (why went like a daughter in law. You could have worn the same dress in a better more presentable way)," read one comment.

"10 disaster ....she could have gone not with 10 times better stylist but 100 times better ... her first appearance at cannes not bhaiyas engagement yar sorry @kaalee_rajput_7 @saraalikhan95 she could have bombarded the carpet like she does on magazine covers," read another comment.

Many slammed the actress for going overboard in bringing out her 'Indianness' to the global stage. Many also reasoned that Sara Ali Khan is far better dressed at random interviews and events. However, there were many who heaped praise on Sara for choosing to go with a traditional outfit. "

Many heap praise

The fact that you wore Indian outfits to an international event means a lot to me as a proud Indian woman who thinks there is nothing more beautiful than Indian outfits," one user wrote. "The true representation of India .. A Royal representation," was one more of the comments. Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.