In a shocking turn of events, an actress lodged a complaint against her husband for hurting her 15 month old child. In her complaint, the actress had alleged that the husband had banged her son on the floor, not once but thrice. The child is said to be stable but continues to remain admitted in hospital. The husband has been booked.

Chandrika Saha, 41, has worked in shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert. The actress procured the CCTV footage from the room of their house where the incident occurred and took it to the police. Aman Mishra, 21, is a trade broker. The duo met in 2020 and got into a relationship. Chandrika found out she was pregnant, Aman forced her to get an abortion but owing to the complexities, she decided to carry on with the pregnancy.

What went down

The duo got married when the kid turned 14 months old. Chandrika reportedly told police that her son was crying and she asked her husband to look after the infant. Aman took the child to the room and then she heard her son crying again followed by a loud thud. She rushed to the room to see injury marks on the kid. When she looked through the CCTV footage, she was shocked to see her husband bang her son to the floor thrice.

"Based on the complaint filed by Saha we have booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one's custody,"an HT report quoted the police saying.