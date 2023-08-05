Suhana Khan's colour corrected lipstick ad has started a massive conversation on social media. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is slammed for her 'fair' picture in one of the makeup brand ads she posed for. Suhana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies' was brought onboard as a brand ambassador for Maybelline.

Reddit users react

A Reddit user shared a picture of Suhana from one of her posters and wrote, "Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks Ankita Lokhande." And thus began a lot of trolling and slamming the young actress. "And that too for a lipstick! They could have easily found a shade as per Suhana's actual dusky colour tone. That's the whole point of a credible international makeup brand that they are inclusive, isn't it?" one user wrote.

More comments pour in

"Why did the brand use this pose? It's not flattering," another user wrote. "Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana's dusky face? It's not flattering," one more user commented. "Looks like she used the cream her dad sold," another user added. "Years of watching Papa in "Fair and Handsome" ads must have affected her," came one more comment. "Her hairline makes it look like her wig is flying away and she's screaming while trying to keep it in place," another one of the comments read.