Sheela Priya Seth is the latest celeb to have leveled disturbing allegations against Sajid Khan. Sheela's allegations come after actresses like Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Mandana Karimi and many others leveled accusations at the director. Sajid Khan is currently in the Bigg Boss 16 house as a participant.

Sheela Priya's allegations

"I first met director Sajid Khan in 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback," Sheela reportedly told a portal. She further added that Sajid continuously asked her to get surgery done for her breasts to enlarge them. She revealed that he even asked her to massage them daily to make them bigger.

"He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood," the report further quoted her saying.

Sajid's fate in the Bigg Boss house

Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has raised many eyebrows. While many celebs have argued that he should get the chance to earn his livelihood, many have reasoned otherwise. There was a strong buzz about Khan being evicted from Bigg Boss during his initial few days in the house, but the Humshakals director has cemented his place in the reality show now.