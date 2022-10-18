Ever since Sajid Khan has entered Bigg Boss 16, people have been asking for his removal from the show over allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women during the #MeToo movement. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show.

Will finally Salman Khan evict Sajid Khan?

However, it seems that as allegations against the filmmaker are piling up, he might be removed from the show soon. According to an ETimes report, a source close to the show revealed that Salman Khan has accepted the demand of throwing Sajid Khan out of the show and will probably be eliminating him within a week.

Reports stated that the 'Tiger 3' actor has been in a tough spot as he shares a close bond with Sajid's sister Farah Khan, who had apparently, requested Salman to help her brother. But none of them had thought that it would end in this way.

Sajid Khan accused of sexual harrassment

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was accused by more than 10 women of showcasing his private organs, sending nude photos and watching pornography in front of women. Popular actresses, including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, had allegedly levelled the allegations against him.

In 2018, Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of 'Housefull 4' and was replaced by Farhad Samji.