The US set a new record high of over 640,000 daily Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data of Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 647,067 new cases and 1,409 new deaths were reported across the nation on Friday. The single-day increase of cases has set a new record since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past week, nearly 2,500,000 new cases and nearly 9,000 new deaths were added to the tally, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has recorded more than 54.3 million Covid-19 cases with over 824,000 related deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by the private research university.

Global Covid caseload tops 288.1 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 288.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.43 million and vaccinations to over 9.14 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 288,173,131 and 5,436,175, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,144,469,281.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 54,743,982 and 825,536, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,838,804 infections and 481,080 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,291,839 infections and 619,334 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (13,011,556), Russia (10,320,405), France (10,077,783), Turkey (9,484,520), Germany (7,193,186), Iran (6,194,401), Spain (6,294,745), Italy (6,125,683), Argentina (5,654,408) and Colombia (5,157,440), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (302,671), Mexico (299,428), Peru (202,653), the UK (149,096), Indonesia (144,094), Italy (137,402), Iran (131,606), Colombia (129,942), France (124,729), Argentina (117,169) and Germany (112,111).

(With nputs from IANS)