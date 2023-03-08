US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday and several ministers and BJP leaders attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.

Raimondo is currently on a visit to India.

Several ministers also visited the defence minister's residence.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were among a stream of leaders who attended the festive celebrations at Rajnath Singh's house.

Speaking to the media, Gina Raimondo said, "It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his happiness, and said, "US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities & we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific."

He further said, "We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as two friends, trusted partners."

(With inputs from IANS)