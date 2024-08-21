US ready for new chapter with Kamala Harris, says Obama

Former US President Obama said the US is ready for a new chapter with Kamala Harris in the lead role.

He said this while addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The four-day event began on Tuesday.

"The US is ready for Harris's presidency," said Obama, adding: "America is waiting for a new chapter, America is waiting for a better story. We are ready for president Kamala Harris, and Kamala Harris is ready for the job".

Obama said, "We have a chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life trying to give people the same chances, America gave her... It has been 16 years since I had the honour of accepting this party's nomination for President...Looking back, I can say without question that my first big decision as your nominee turned out to me as one of your best friends...History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. I am proud to call him my president and even prouder to call him my friend..."

Obama highlighted Harris' history as a prosecutor going after big banks and child sexual abusers. "After the home mortgage crisis, she pushed me and my administration too hard to make sure homeowners got a fair settlement," said the former president.

Obama said that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz believe in an America "where we the people includes everyone...And despite what our politics might suggest, I think most Americans understand that...That sense of mutual respect has to be part of our message."

The former US president told Democrats that "Harris will be focused on your problems" and "won't just cater to her own voters and punish those who refuse to bend the knee."

Obama said that the rest of the world is watching" what happens in the elections in November.

Praising Walz, Obama said he is "the kind of person who should be in politics - somebody who was born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, and took care of his neighbours...He knows who he is and what's important."

Continuing his attacks on Trump, Obama says that the Republican nominee "sees power as nothing more than a means to his ends ..."

(With inputs from IANS)