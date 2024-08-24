The Indian stock markets are bracing for a positive response following the anticipated rate cut announcement by the US Federal Reserve. This development is expected to be welcomed by the market in the short term, with the S&P 500 index posting gains that brought it closer to a fresh record high. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statement that the time has come for a monetary policy adjustment has further fueled this optimism.

The rate cut, most likely to occur in September, is expected to boost sectors like Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), automotive, and real estate in India. Experts suggest that the rate cuts will be positively received by the Indian markets as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been following the US Federal Reserve's lead when it comes to interest rates.

The Indian markets have been on a recovery rally, buoyed by positive US economic data and other global cues. The positive global sentiment from ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, along with a decline in crude oil prices, has contributed to this rally.

However, inflationary pressure in Japan and the appreciation of the Yen have tempered the market's gains at the end. The IT stocks, which are reliant on the US market, ended marginally flat due to profit booking post the initial rally. Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks fully recovered losses from the last week, while mid- and small-cap indices outperformed the broader market.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2,061 shares were in the green and 1,878 shares in the red, with 109 shares closing without change. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,371 crore on August 22, while domestic institutional investors also bought equities worth Rs 2,971 crore on the same day.

Speculation has been rife over the possibility of a rate cut in the US at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting slated for September 17-18. The US key rate has remained unchanged at the range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent since a quarter percentage point increase to the current level in July last year.

Despite the positive outlook due to the US rate cut, the Indian stock market may face several risks and challenges. These include global economic uncertainty, domestic inflation, a potential widening of the Current Account Deficit (CAD) due to a stronger US dollar, and the global interest rate environment. Domestic policy and political factors can also disrupt market stability.

To mitigate these risks, investors can diversify their portfolios, the government can maintain fiscal discipline, the RBI can adopt a cautious approach to monetary policy, and focus can be placed on improving domestic economic indicators.

While the anticipated US rate cut is expected to have a positive impact on the Indian stock markets, the markets will also be influenced by a range of domestic and global factors. Investors and market experts will be closely watching the developments in the coming weeks, with a focus on maintaining a balance between growth and inflation, and looking for signs of a sustainable global economic recovery.