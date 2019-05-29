The Line of control (LoC) running along with Pakistani border is all set to get elite units of the Indian Army equipped with deadly new sniper rifles. The elite units of the Indian Army have received special training from American and Italian experts.

In recent times, especially after Balakot air strikes, Pakistani rangers have been violating ceasefire on an almost daily basis and targeting Indian posts without any provocation. Sniping has become a major challenge for Indian troops along the 778-km long LoC as the Pakistani Army is better equipped with modern Remington modular sniper rifles as well as better training.

Until now, the Indian Army was using the Russian made 7.62mm Dragunov semi-automatic sniper rifles, which have a comparatively limited kill range of 800-metre but the new additions would mean that the Army would be able to take out targets at over 1,000 metres with precision. The specially trained units armed with the Beretta .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT and the Barrett .50 calibre M95 is going to give a much-needed boost to the forces guarding LoC.

As per a report published in The Print, the units equipped with these deadly snipers have been deployed near LoC before the infiltration season which is likely to kick-off very soon.

Snipers made to kill

First manufactured in 1995, the American Barrett M95 sniper is an anti-material rifle which has an effective range of 1,800 metres. The anti-material rifle is special in terms that it can pierce through metal hence increasing the lethality.

Special Forces across the Armies prefer using Barrett M95 sniper, which is bolt action sniper rifle fitted in 12.7×99mm Browing Machine Gun cartridge. Its lighter weight and compactness is one of the most striking features as it weighs around 10kg when unloaded; moreover, it comes with a five-round detachable box magazine.

The other rifle which is being secured by the Indian Army for its troops guarding borders is the Victrix Armaments .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT, manufactured by Italian firm Beretta. The rifle uses 8.6×70mm, Lapua Magnum with a rimless, bottle-necked, centre-fire rifle cartridge.

Launched in the mid-1980s, this high powered, long-range cartridge was used in the Afghanistan war and the Iraq war. The rifle was initially made to penetrate armour at nearly 1000 meters, over the years its effective range has been increased to 1,500 metres and beyond.