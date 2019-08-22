The United States will host an intersessional meeting of the US-India 2+2 Dialogue on Thursday, August 22. The event will be attended by the defence and foreign affairs officials from both countries. The meetings are aimed to strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"During the Intersessional, the two sides will discuss ways to advance cooperation on critical diplomatic and security priorities, including our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and review preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," the US State Department said on Wednesday.

The American delegation is led by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver, reported PTI.

Following today's meeting, the two US officials will hold the fourth US-India Maritime Security Dialogue with the Indian officials on Friday where the two sides will discuss maritime developments in the Indo-Pacific region. A statement was issued which stated: "Consider steps to further bilateral maritime security cooperation."

The meeting will lay the groundwork for the official US visit by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled in the upcoming months.

The maritime dialogue was set up by the former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and his US counterpart Defence Secretary Ashton Carter to enhance strategic cooperation between the two countries. The first dialogue was held in India in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)