The United States recently inaugurated its consulate in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic ties between India and the United States. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, KarnatakaDeputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. This event is seen as a crucial milestone, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka.

EAM Jaishankar, in his address, hailed the inauguration as a significant milestone. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government had taken steps to address this need. The consulate, he said, provides an exceptional platform for the people of Karnataka to connect with global aspirations. He later took to social media to express his pleasure at joining the opening ceremony and congratulated Ambassador Garcetti and his team.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, in his interaction with the media, thanked the American Consulate and EAM Jaishankar for this momentous occasion. He highlighted the contributions of various members of Parliament and the IT and BT Industries Minister towards establishing the US Consulate in Bengaluru. He also noted that Bengaluru alone accounts for 40% of the country's export revenue, and the new consulate could pave the way for US universities to establish institutions in the city through partnerships.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP, expressed his thoughts on the inauguration. He stated that the opening of the US Consulate is not only a matter of convenience but also a step toward positioning Bengaluru among globally significant cities. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. S. Jaishankar for fulfilling this long-standing demand.

The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru, a hub of technology and innovation, is being considered as a matter of immense pride and joy. It is a milestone in strengthening India-US bilateral relations. Despite Bengaluru being a global leader in research, innovation, software, and biotechnology, residents had to travel to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, or Mumbai for visa processing. The opening of the US Consulate in Bengaluru will greatly benefit lakhs of professionals and students.

The establishment of the US Consulate in Bengaluru is reminiscent of the historical event when the US established its embassy in New Delhi in 1946, marking the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This event, like the recent inauguration of the consulate in Bengaluru, was seen as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating better cooperation in various domains.

The inauguration of the US Consulate in Bengaluru is a testament to the growing importance of India in the global arena. It is a reflection of the deepening ties between India and the United States, driven by strong people-to-people ties and collaboration in various domains like technology, innovation, space, defense, and education. The new consulate will not only facilitate mobility of talent but also foster exchanges of ideas, thereby strengthening these collaborations.