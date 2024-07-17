A video of Urvashi Rautela's private moment inside a bathroom has gone viral on social media. In the leaked footage, the actress is seen inside a bathroom getting ready for a bath. The video has triggered massive uproar on social media. At a time when many celebs are falling prey to deepfake and AI generated videos, Urvashi's video has left social media divided.

The video has been shared by some of the leading paparazzi pages in the country. Moreover, the video also shows Urvashi dressed in a salwar suit and wearing a mangalsutra that has made some conclude that the video is from a movie shoot. The bathroom too looks too modest to be the actress' real one. "Garbage publicity gimmick," wrote a user.

Social media reactions

"First woman in the universe to get 'private video leaked by herself' title," wrote another user. "Clearly a scene from her movie, check her mangalsutra," a social media user opined. "Shame on you for sharing this," another social media user wrote. "She is not urvashi," a comment read. "Anything to get famous," another comment read.

"Video has to be from a movie this can't be her bathroom," a social media user opined. "Promotional stunt as she is wearing a mangalsutra," another social media user wrote. Now, whether it truly is a promotional strategy or a scene from the film has been leaked by someone remains to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Great Grand Masti actress has not released a statement on the matter.

Despite her high achievements and philanthropic works, Urvashi has always been a victim of trolling. From her statements to her fashion sense, Rautela faces massive public scrutiny. Now, what does the actress say to the leaked video row remains to be seen.