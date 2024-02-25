Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities. She has been part of two beauty pageant titles. Urvashi Rautela's journey in the fashion industry began at the age of 15 when she got her first major break at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teenage model, she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week.

Urvashi gorges on 24-carat gold cake

Urvashi Rautela turned 30 on February 25, Sunday, and the actor celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming music video, Love Dose 2, with popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The birthday girl was a treat for a lovely surprise by none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rapper-singer got the most expensive cake for Urvashi Rautela a whopping Rs 3 crore. The cake is made of pure 24-carat

Yo Yo Honey Singh on gifting a specially curated 24-carat gold cake worth Rs 3 crore

Urvashi Rautela shared pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @yoyohoneysingh in the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you."

Regarding the special gift for Urvashi on her birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh stated, "According to me, Urvashi is truly the most beautiful girl in the world and I have said that many times. She is the most beautiful girl and that's exactly why I had cast her for Love Dose earlier. The collaboration was a huge success and ever since then, fans kept demanding for more. I have seen Urvashi's growth as an artiste from that time and today, she is a global superstar."

He went on to say, "According to me, a global superstar like her deserves royal swanky treatment and that's why, I decided to get this special cake for her worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment. I wish her great success going forward. It was a pleasure working with her for 'Second Dose' aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan'. I can't wait for the song to be out for everyone on March 15, 2024, and I am looking forward to working with her even more in future. She's the best."

Netizens were unimpressed with Urvashi for cutting an expensive cake.

A user mentioned, "It's such an expensive cake, she could have donated the money and given a noble deed by giving an amount for donation.

"Such a show-off", mentioned another.

The third one said, "How can people eat"

The fourth one wrote, "Could have helped many needy families by donating this amount."

Work front

Urvashi will be seen in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.

Apart from this Urvashi will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' where she's playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with 'Jalebi' fame Jason Derulo.