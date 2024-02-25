It was a night out for Arbaaz Khan his wife Shura Khan along with Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. On Saturday night, they were spotted dining out together. And it was Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan who drove his dad and Sshura for the dinner.

The trio were clicked as they entered the venue. Paps even clicked Arbaaz, and Sshura as Arhaan drove and parked the car.

Who wore what

Sshura looked stylish in a beige t-shirt and dark blue jeans, while Arbaaz was sharp in a white shirt and blue jeans. Arhaan kept it casual in a beige t-shirt and ice-blue jeans.

Check out the video here:

Arbaaz's sweet gesture towards this woman is winning the internet.

As soon as the trio exited the restaurant, an underprivileged woman along with her kid was asking for money from a passerby. Arbaaz Khan helped the needy by giving money to her and other underprivileged people who were seeking monetary help.

Netizens had a mixed response to Arbaaz Khan helping the money.

A user wrote, "I may be wrong but when you give something at least make eye contact with the person. The way he handed it and walked away at the same time it doesn't look right or genuine.."

Another wrote, "The Khans are charitable towards the people.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan got married in December 2023

Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 24, 2023. The nikah took place at Arpita Khan's home with Salman Khan and their family attending it. Soon after the ceremony, Arbaaz took to social media and shared photos with his bride. In the photos, the actor was seen holding Shura close as they posed for photos.

On Sunday morning, Sshura and Arbaaz were spotted for a breakfast date. The paps present there, quickly quipped, "Aaj bhagna mat (Please don't run away today)," making both Arbaaz and her laugh. Arbaaz also seemed to be in a jovial mood as he retorted that they are actually walking towards the paps.

Arbaaz Khan teased the paparazzi with a chappal (slipper) lying on the road. To this, a paparazzo said, "Sir, chappal trend rahega (the chappal trend is here to stay)".

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years. The couple tied the knot in 1998 but announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced in May 2017. Arhaan is their son. Arhaan is often seen out and about with his mom Malaika.