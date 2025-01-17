Urvashi Rautela is on cloud nine. The Daaku Maharaj actress is making waves with the film opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna that has now gone on to make Rs 105 crores at the box office. Despite the success of the film, Urvashi has been put under the spotlight for some dance moves in the song 'Dabidi dibidi' which many have termed as 'vulgar' and 'objectionable' on social media.

The actress being paired opposite Nandamuri despite a 30-year age gap has also drawn flak. Reacting to it, the former Miss India Universe has said that for her the dance was more about passion for the craft and mutual respect. She added that any kind of success brings scrutiny, and she is aware of that.

Urvashi on Dabidi Dibidi dance controversy

"Success inevitably invites scrutiny, and I understand that discussions and varied opinions are part of the journey. Regarding the dance with Nandamuri garu, I respect the diversity of perspectives that come with any performance. Working with a legend like him was an absolute honour, and the experience was one of collaboration, mutual respect, and passion for the craft," Urvashi told IANS.

"The dance with Nandamuri sir was not just a performance for me; it was a celebration of art, hard work, and respect for the craft. Working with him was a dream come true, and every step, every gesture was about creating something beautiful together."

However, Rautela expressed her desire to take in the feedback as she moves ahead, as it is the genuine love and connection from fans that has kept her going. She added that she is not scared of criticisms, as it is also the emotions of fans, and she wishes to touch the hearts of her fans with her hard work forever.