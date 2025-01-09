Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela are constantly being trolled on the Internet for their song 'Dabidi Dibidi'. Netizens have found the choreography in the song extremely vulgar, distasteful and disgraceful as well.

A lot of people believe that the stark age difference between Balakrishna and Urvashi added fuel to the fire and made their dance look even worse on screen. Kamaal R Khan who is known for never mincing his words and is a staunch critic of most filmy things too shared his thoughts on the song with his fans and followers.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), KRK shared his views on the choreography of the song and also took a dig at those working in the Telegu film industry. He bashed the song for its outrightly blatant vulgar dance steps and directly targeted Urvashi and said that she should be "ashamed" for doing such a song.

Telugu film industry people don’t feel ashamed to shoot such vulgar songs? So Better start to make porn films instead. Urvashi also should be ashamed for doing such song. pic.twitter.com/4PZTbkEbyV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2025

KRK wrote, "Telugu film industry people don't feel ashamed to shoot such vulgar songs? So Better start to make porn films instead. Urvashi also should be ashamed for doing such song." Many of his followers agreed with his remarks and also shared their views on the song in the comment section. In the comment section, some even wrote about how they felt second-hand embarrassment even while watching the song.

Days after KRK had made this comment on X, Urvashi took to her social media account to justify herself and in turn also criticised KRK. She mentioned that certain people who have not really done much in life just go on to criticise those who relentlessly work towards achieving something.

It’s ironic how some who’ve achieved nothing feel entitled to criticize those who work tirelessly. Real power isn’t in tearing others down it’s in lifting them up and inspiring greatness. @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/kS3tdXFk0a — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) January 9, 2025

Urvashi wrote, "It's ironic how some who've achieved nothing feel entitled to criticize those who work tirelessly. Real power isn't in tearing others down it's in lifting them up and inspiring greatness." However like many had agreed with KRK on his post, Urvashi did not get the support of her fans and was bashed for trying to justify doing the song.

In the comment section, an X user wrote, "You also achieved nothing Urvashi. Yes, this song is vulgar and can't be watched with family." Another comment read, "You might have worked hard to reach where you are at right now, but at least accept that the song is vulgar indeed and you decided to do it."

This word feud has only gotten started and several netizens feel that as days pan out both these popular personalities will only keep attacking each other with their words on social media. For now, KRK has not replied to Urvashi calling him somebody who really has not achieved much.