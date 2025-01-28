Urvashi Rautela often lands in soup over her statements. The diva recently drew flak for talking about her expensive watch while expressing grief over the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Urvashi got slammed by social media over her comment so much so that she decided to post an apology note. However, she later deleted it.

Now, in another interview, Rautela was asked to comment on 'beauty with no brains' label. Urvashi Rautela was asked to comment on the trolling she faces by being called 'beauty with no brains'. The Sanam Re actress retorted that when PM Modi and superstars are like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan don't get spared, who is she to tackle it.

On being labelled 'beauty with no brains'

"Isme kya hai na... humare jo desh ke Pradhan Mantri bhi hain, Shri Narendra Modi ji, mere sabse zyada favourite superstars Shah Rukh Khan aur Salman Khan – toh log jo hain voh toh unko bhi nahi bakshte. Toh aap hi bataiye ki phir isme kya kiya jaaye?" Urvashi told Instant Bollywood.

(What is there na, even the Prime Minister of our nation, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and my favourite superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan - people don't spare them either. So, you say, what should we do about it)

Apologises to Saif Ali Khan

After being slammed for her 'insensitive' comment while being asked about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Urvashi had penned a long note of apology. "Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and a heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing," the Hate Story 4 actress wrote.

On the work front, Urvashi is basking in the success of her recently released - Daaku Maharaaj.