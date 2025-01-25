As the saying goes, any promotion—whether good or bad—is still promotion. Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for her latest Telugu film Daaku Maharaj, which has surpassed Rs105 crores at the box office. Urvashi has been actively giving interviews to promote the film.

In an interview with ANI, Urvashi Rautela was asked about Saif Ali Khan's brutal knife attack and the related safety concerns. However, she quickly changed the topic from Saif to a diamond-studded Rolex watch and a mini watch. This response did not sit well with social media users, and the actor faced backlash for her comments.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to her Tone-Deaf Rolex comment amid Saif's attack question

On Friday, Urvashi was again questioned about her tone-deaf response to the question regarding Saif's attack, sparking further criticism.

During an interview with Filmfare, Urvashi said at an event, " All I remember is that when I was waking up, someone told me that he got hurt. I don't know the intensity of how he got hurt. Coming from the film fraternity, all my heart is there with him. Now that he has recovered, even now I don't know the exact story of what happened. Everybody is telling a different story, so I don't know what to believe or what to answer."

The actor also mentioned that the interviews were lined up to celebrate the success of Daaku Maharaaj, her Telugu film, and that's the only reason she kept bringing up the film. "I came back to my film Daaku Maharaaj because the interviews were to celebrate its success. Unlike what some people think, I was also not referring to that daaku (intruder) as a maharaaj. I love my parents; I feel they are my god. I got a bit too excited with the kind of gifts I got. Hum Hindi mai bolte hai na, josh mai hosh kho dena. Wahi hua mere saath. (As we say in Hindi, I lost it in the passion, that's what happened)"

What did Urvashi say during the promotion of Daaku Maharaj?

In an interview given to ANI, Urvashi said, "I just read that he has finally recovered. It is very unfortunate. So much care is needed. Now you yourself think that after the success of Daaku Maharaj of Rs 105 crores, my mother gifted me a diamond Rolex watch and my father also gifted me a mini watch."

Urvashi further added, "This is a gift because we have crossed Rs 105 crores. This is a gift but we will not feel confident outside. We cannot wear it openly because there is an insecurity that anyone can attack us. So it is very unfortunate what happened." After this statement, Urvashi Rautela was called out by social media users. After trolling, the actress apologised to the actor and his fans.

Urvashi Rautela apologised to Saif but soon deleted the statement

Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote, "Dear Saif Ali Khan Sir I hope this message gives you strength. I am very sorry and I am writing with a heartfelt apology. Until now I was completely unaware of the seriousness of the situation you are facing. I am ashamed that I let myself get carried away by the excitement of Daaku Maharaj and the gifts I received, instead of acknowledging and understanding what you are going through. Please accept my apology for my ignorance and insensitivity."

The actor further wrote, "Now that I know the seriousness of your case I am deeply saddened and want to offer my unwavering support. Your decency, dignity and resilience in such challenging times are truly admirable and I have immense respect for your strength." Made this promise to Saif. If I can help or support you in any way, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again I am truly sorry for my past indifference sir. I promise to do better and always prioritise compassion and understanding in the future."

However, the actor deleted the post in no time which added fuel to the ongoing fire.

About Saif's attack

On January 17, an intruder broke into Saif's apartment and stabbed him several times. He sustained serious injuries near his neck and spine and underwent multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital. After receiving treatment, he was discharged on January 21 and is now recovering at home with heightened security measures in place.