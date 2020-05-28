Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has predicted how flirting will be post lockdown in 2020, before she shared a hot bikini video on her Instagram account today.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing on a song titled 'Party in the house'. She is seen dressed in a red crop top and denims. "I want to get quarantined & house party with you -- flirting in 2020 Directed by yours truly U.R . #love #UrvashiRautela #fun #comedy #justforfun #Inthehouseparty," she captioned the video.

Later, Urvashi Rautela shared bikini on her Instagram account and she is seen emerging from a swimming pool on a beach side flaunting her twin assets. She looks stunning hot in this clip. She captioned it with, "You can't knock a girl off a pedestal she built for herself ⛅️ . #love #UrvashiRautela."

Urvashi Rautela had recently shared a short video, where she takes a dig at her taste in men. "Bad taste in guys is my talent," she wrote while posting the video along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film Virgin Bhanupriya on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres. It also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.