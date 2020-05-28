(IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has been attending an online master class by Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

"This pandemic has taught me to explore more about myself and now I have been taking an online master class from Natalie Portman, she is an Oscar-winning actress and she was part of my favourite films 'Black Swan' and 'Jackie'," Urvashi told IANS.

"It's a first time, first women in class. There is unlimited access. She will be giving all her experience, all her insights from her 25-year long career," Urvashi added.

The actress, who has worked in films like "Great Grand Masti" and "Pagalpanti", calls acting a joyful experience.

"Acting is a very joyful experience for me and I think she (Natalie) the best choice. It's all about learning the technicality, she will be sharing all the direct approaches towards acting including how to build a character map, how to research for the character, how to work with the director, how to build the physicality and consciousness to each character," she said.