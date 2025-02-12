Over the last month, among several things that have taken over one's social media, a predominant part of it has been clips from the song 'Dabidi Dibidi' and Urvashi talking about the success of 'Daaku Maharaaj.' When the song was first released on YouTube, netizens went over and beyond to express their disdain towards the choreography that had been incorporated into the song. Many even mocked the kind of lyrics that the song had but above all internet users pointed out that it was the start age difference between Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna that increased the discomfort within them to even continue to watch the song.

Urvashi was called out for even agreeing to do what many considered as extremely "vulgar" choreography. While the actress has gone on to speak about the super success of her film and how elated she is with the box office numbers, she tried to avoid the controversies surrounding the song. However, recently, she opened up to The Hollywood Reporter India about how the entire team involved in the song had never anticipated the kind of reaction that eventually came their way.

The actress said, "When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I've collaborated before this was my fourth time. So it wasn't like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn't realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned,"

Urvashi went on to mention that the kind of criticism the song received was rather surprising to her- one could tell that she never saw it coming. She emphasised that the song is peppy and massy and that they would have never anticipated such a negative reaction and a backlash over the song.

She said, "We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn't anticipate this reaction." She was optimistic that the song would be taken positively but she also mentioned that she likes to keep her professionalism and identity separate. She made it clear that while she is open to constructive criticism, she will never let criticism get in the way of her passion for her work.

In the song, Urvashi is seen first in a red crop top with a blue skirt and later in other body-hugging dresses. During the song, Balakrishna not only hits and thumps her belly button but also pulls her up by her skirt and dress. The actor then hits the actress, who is more than twenty years younger than him, on the rear.