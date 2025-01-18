Urvashi Rautela is making headlines for her latest Telugu film Daaku Maharaj, which has crossed an impressive ₹105 crores at the box office. While basking in the film's success, the actress has been busy giving interviews to celebrate the milestone.

During a recent interview with ANI, Urvashi addressed her film's achievements and revealed that her parents gifted her luxurious items worth crores to celebrate the occasion. However, when questioned about the recent knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and the broader safety concerns in the city, Urvashi's response stirred controversy. She stated that incidents like Saif's stabbing make her hesitant to wear such expensive gifts in public.

A clip of this interview went viral on social media, drawing heavy criticism for what many perceived as an insensitive and tone-deaf comment. Several netizens expressed their disappointment, accusing the actress of trivializing a serious incident by bringing up her luxury.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the attack on actor #SaifAliKhan, actor Urvashi Rautela says, "...It is very unfortunate...This creates an insecurity that anybody can attack us. What happened is very unfortunate...All my prayers are with them (Saif Ali Khan and his family)." pic.twitter.com/fcLtGsWSvG — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Urvashi apologises after backlash

Amid heavy trolling. the actor took to social media and issued a heartfelt apology to Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and a heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing."

She added, "Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength."

"I deeply regret my earlier behaviour and want to assure you that my thoughts and prayers are now with you. If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritize compassion and understanding in the future." Urvashi continued.

A few hours later she deleted her apology.

What did Urvashi say?

Urvashi, in an interview with ANI, said, "It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident to wear it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Saif's health update

The actor is recovering after the knife attack in an attempted robbery. He will soon be discharged from the hospital. The Mumbai police's search operation is on.