Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is Kareena Kapoor's ex-boyfriend and co-starred with Saif Ali Khan in the film Rangoon, recently spoke about Saif's tragic knife attack.

On Friday, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Deva, Shahid reacted to the news of Saif Ali Khan's attack. He also reprimanded a journalist for not addressing the question directly.

Shahid Kapoor on attack on Saif: Shocked by what happened in such personal space

At the event, a reporter asked Shahid what his character Deva would do in response to the rising attacks on celebrities in the city, subtly referencing the stabbing incident involving Saif.

In response, Shahid said, "The incident that you are referring to is indeed sad. We all are concerned, the entire fraternity is concerned. Aap ne indirectly pucha, aap directly puchte toh jyada respectable lagta." (If you had asked directly instead of indirectly, it would have been more respectful.).

Shahid Kapoor said, "It is a sad incident and the entire fraternity is concerned. We hope that Saif's health is better and he is feeling better. We were all shocked by what had happened in such a personal space. It's difficult to absorb such an incident happening in a city like Mumbai, which is generally considered safe. I am sure the Police are trying their best. We are hoping for a quick recovery and praying for him all the time."

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai. The actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now stable. Doctors removed a 2.5-inch piece of the knife from his spine.

Man detained in Mumbai not connected to Saif Ali Khan case

On Thursday evening, CCTV footage from Saif's building captured an intruder climbing down the stairs.

On Friday afternoon, the intruder was taken to the Bandra Police Station for questioning. However, hours later, reports suggested that the detained man was not connected to the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home.