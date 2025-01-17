'Need to heal and cope': Emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan urges media to avoid speculation, requests privacy following Saif Ali Khan's Knife Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at his Bandra home. The incident occurred when intruders held his sons, Jeh and Taimur, hostage and attempted to harm them. Jeh and Taimur's nanny bravely fought the burglar and, in self-defence, sustained an injury to her wrist.

Saif, who was fast asleep, woke up to the sound of commotion and confronted the burglar who was threatening his children and the female staff. However, during the altercation, the actor sustained major injuries as the burglar stabbed him six times with a knife. Saif was rushed to the hospital by his elder son, Ibrahim.

Following the attack, Saif underwent surgery and is currently in the ICU, recuperating.

Family members and celebrities have consistently visited Lilavati Hospital to check on his condition.

Saif Ali Khan knife attack update: Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement; says, "We are still trying to process

In the evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan issued her first statement regarding the knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Mumbai home. She urged the media to refrain from making any speculations about the incident.

Kareena wrote, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family."

She concluded by saying, "I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time -Kareena Kapoor Khan.."

On Thursday night, Sharmila Tagore, accompanied by her daughter Soha Ali Khan, visited the hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan's condition. Later, Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, also arrived at the hospital to visit their father and stay updated on his health.