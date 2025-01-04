Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela's new song 'Dabidi Dibidi' from their upcoming action thriller 'Daaku Maharaj' is creating storms on the internet and for all the wrong reasons. The song was uploaded on the Internet by the makers of the film on Thursday and in no time did it become the talk of the town. Netizens called out the song for the kind of choreography that was incorporated into the song. Many pointed out that it was the stark age difference between Balakrishna who is 64 and Urvashi who is 30 made it even worse.

Choreographed by Shekhar Master, the dance steps of the song 'Dabidi Dibidi' have been called out for being outrightly "vulgar" and "cheap" by netizens. Urvashi in the song can be seen dressed first in a red crop top with a blue skirt and later in other body-hugging dresses. Over the course of the song, Balakrishna not only hits and thumps her belly button but also pulls her up by her skirt and her dress. The actor then goes on the hit the actress who is more than twenty years younger than him on the rear. Netizens have found these moves extremely disgusting.

Talking about the vulgarity of the choreography and the stark age difference between Balakrishna and Urvashi, an X user wrote, "What on earth did I just watch? A grown man dancing so inappropriately with someone who could be his daughter? Who even comes up with such 'genius' choreography, and why did the hero agree to this? Absolutely disgusting."

What on earth did I just watch? ?? A grown man dancing so inappropriately with someone who could be his daughter?



Who even comes up with such 'genius' choreography, and why did the hero agree to this? Absolutely disgusting????#DabidiDibidi #DaakuMaharaaj pic.twitter.com/BlENomwL0A — Mastikhor ? (@ventingout247) January 2, 2025

This was not it, a discourse was started on Reddit about the song and the users of the site also called out the makers and actors for displaying such vulgarity and obscenity in the song. A Reddit user wrote, "Wait, I'll just run wash my eyes with vinegar and be back soon." Another person dissed Urvashi for agreeing to do such a song, the comment read, "I wonder how bad her situation is that she agreed to do this." A comment on the thread also said, "I think you missed the memo, this grandpa is literally khabib smashing her lower abdominal. So much for cinema, morons everywhere."

The makers or the actors involved behind this song have not addressed the issue yet, and neither have they put out any sort of a statement. The film 'Daaku Maharaj' also stars Bobby Deol and will be in theatres starting January 12.