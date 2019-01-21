Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has been performing excellently at the box office, and its collection has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a good opening with a collection of Rs8.20 crore at the Indian box office, and then witnessed terrific jump in business due to string word of mouth.

The movie has had maintained strong hold at the commercial circuits over the weekdays as well, and managed to cross Rs 50 crore in just five days of its release. Continuing the winning spree, Uri: The Surgical Strike earned over Rs 75 crore by the end of its eight day.

The action drama refused to slow down even over its weekend, and collected Rs 13.24 crore at the Indian box office on second Saturday, thereby legging behind the century mark by around Rs 9 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike continued raking in big moolah on second Sunday as well, and crossed the milestone conveniently.

According to early estimates, Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs14.50 crore (approximately) on second Sunday (day 10), taking its total Indian box office collection to around Rs 105 crore.

With no other big release and Why Cheat India having minimal hype around it, Uri: The Surgical Strike is likely to carry on its superb box office run in coming days as well. However, it is likely to witness a dip in its collection after the release of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika on January 25.

Apart from Vicky, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal among others. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the real-life surgical strike carried by Indian Army on Pakistan based terrorists in 2016.