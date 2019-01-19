Uri: The Surgical Strike has completed a week at the box office, and it shows that it is three times bigger than any new film released in 2019. Running successfully, at the box office the film has raked in Rs 7.60 crore on Friday taking the grand total to Rs 78.54 crore.

URI - The Surgical Strike is going unstoppable as the film has been witnessing an extraordinary run at the box office by raking in Rs 8.20 crore on Friday, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.51 crore on Monday, Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday, Rs 7.73 crore on Wednesday, Rs 7.40 crore on Thursday and Rs 7.60 crore on Friday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian Army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Recently, to celebrate the success of the film and the love it has been receiving from all quarters, the film's team came together for a party at a restaurant in the city. Lead star cast Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala along with Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina also graced the success bash.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and emerged as one of the first hits of 2019, given by RSVP after Kedarnath.