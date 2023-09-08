GAIL Gas has issued a notice of potential disruption in the supply of domestic, commercial, and industrial gas, as well as CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), from September 7th till 10th in Bengaluru's urban and rural areas. This is in wake of urgent maintenance work scheduled for the Dabhol-Bengaluru gas pipeline, located near Bidadi, Bengaluru. The company has taken measures to mitigate the inconvenience and has appealed to residents to conserve gas usage during this period.

In an official statement, GAIL Gas has urged the public to minimize gas consumption to cope with the temporary disruption. The maintenance work is essential to repair damage that has occurred to the Dabhol-Bengaluru gas pipeline. Similar maintence was undertaken in January.

Officials from the company have revealed that approximately one lakh households in Bengaluru rely on piped gas for their daily needs, while over 1,000 commercial establishments depend on GAIL Gas for their gas supply. Additionally, GAIL Gas plays a crucial role in providing CNG to various outlets in the city, with a daily supply of five lakh standard cubic meters of gas.

"To ensure that a crisis is averted, we have strategically stocked around 15 lakh standard cubic meters of gas. While we have taken measures to maintain the gas supply to homes during this maintenance period, some disruptions may still occur due to the ongoing work," stated an insider at GAIL Gas. The company has prioritized domestic gas supply, and industrial and commercial units have been advised to seek alternative sources of fuel during the disruption. Furthermore, it is expected that CNG demand at outlets will be lower over the weekend.

The company aims to complete the maintenance work as swiftly as possible to minimize any inconveniences faced by the public and commercial establishments.