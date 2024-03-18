With the announcement of the schedule for the Parliamentary elections, district election officials in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have started showing strictness in all their respective areas across the Union Territory.

District election officials have issued instructions to strictly follow the election code of conduct.

All Deputy Commissioners have directed all citizens and force personnel (retired and serving) to deposit their licensed weapon licenses at the police station within seven days.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the elections to the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The District Magistrate/ District Election Officer (DM/DEO) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman directed all licensed arms holders to deposit their arms at the nearest police stations within seven days in view of Lok Sabha polls-2024.

The District Magistrate directed all the civilians and forces personnel (retired and serving) presently residing within the territorial jurisdiction of District Bandipora and who have arms and ammunition on a valid arms license shall deposit their arms and ammunition in the concerned police stations within seven days from the date of issuance of the order.

The same orders have been issued by all Deputy Commissioners of the Union Territory.

This measure is for preventive law and order action to ensure the conduct of peaceful, free, and fair polls during the General Election to Lok Sabha- 2024.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 also imposed in UT

Apart from asking the people to deposit weapons, the government also said that the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC had come into force with effect from March 16, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Model Code of Conduct.

Authorities also directed all the printing presses, operating within his jurisdiction, to clearly indicate in the "Print-line" the names and addresses of the printer and publisher of any election pamphlets or posters.

The district administration cautioned the printing press owners/operators against any violation of the provisions of section 127 A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951 and the instructions of the Election Commission of India, underling that the same would be viewed "very seriously" which may in appropriate-cases include even the revocation of the license of the printing.

The move aimed to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the district as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha Election, 2024.

Ban on new licensed weapons

The Election Commission has also imposed a complete ban on issuing new arms licenses till the end of the election process. Its objective is to conduct free and fair elections.

Only officials conducting elections will be able to use government vehicles

Authorities also banned leaders of political parties in the district from using government vehicles when going to participate in any election-related activity. Only officials concerned with conducting elections can use government vehicles.